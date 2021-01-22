Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,829 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

