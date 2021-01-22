Citadel (CTL) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Citadel has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $21,556.37 and $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 92.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.