Citigroup (C) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/21/2021 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

1/19/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

1/11/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Citigroup is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/30/2020 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Citigroup’s streamlining efforts, along with strategic investments in core business, bode well. Also, net interest revenues will likely be supported by loan growth and mix, despite low interest rates environment. Further, manageable debt level makes Citigroup less risky in case of any economic downturn. Though, pending litigations and subdued consumer banking business remain concerns, Citigroup's shrinking costs base due to the wind-down of legacy assets is aiding bottom-line expansion. Notably, the company recently announced to have passed the Fed's second round of stress test and will resume buybacks in 2021.”

12/16/2020 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $66.00.

11/30/2020 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,221,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after buying an additional 1,179,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after acquiring an additional 975,579 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

