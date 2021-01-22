Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $73.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank downgraded Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of C opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

