Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.96.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

