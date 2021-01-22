Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CFG. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.96.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.