Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on March 26th

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Citrix Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of CTXS opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.13. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

