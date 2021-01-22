Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.20-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33-3.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.27.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $908,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,849,011.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,961. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

