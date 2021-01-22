City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 480 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 477 ($6.23), with a volume of 13404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($6.14).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

The firm has a market cap of £241.74 million and a PE ratio of 16.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 438.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 411.85.

In related news, insider Barry Aling purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £85,600 ($111,836.95). Also, insider Rian Dartnell purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £117,600 ($153,645.15). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $28,920,000.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

