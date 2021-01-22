Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives $5.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 823,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 92,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,486. The firm has a market cap of $831.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

