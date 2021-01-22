Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,499 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,452.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $94.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

