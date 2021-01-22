Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,388 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,264,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 341,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 122,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 336,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.86 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $55.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64.

