Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $494,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Motco boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.