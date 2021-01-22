Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $979,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 575.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of SIZE opened at $114.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08.

