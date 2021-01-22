Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $160,000.

ACWI opened at $94.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $94.38.

