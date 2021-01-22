Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,943 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,310.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08.

