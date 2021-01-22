Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up about 1.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

RODM stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $29.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

