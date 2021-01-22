Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $600,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,768,000 after buying an additional 712,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in QUALCOMM by 145.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $115,564,000 after buying an additional 589,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

