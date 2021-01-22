Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of PPL by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 22.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

