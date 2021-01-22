Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.