Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.38. The stock had a trading volume of 218,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $126.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

