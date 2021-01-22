Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.41. 1,728,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

