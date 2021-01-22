Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 582 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 127,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 219.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 79,988 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.61 and a 200-day moving average of $224.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $262.61.

