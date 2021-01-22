Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 1,999 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $32.58 on Friday, hitting $2,077.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,146.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,884.52. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $45.54 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,926.07.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

