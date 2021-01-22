Close Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,980,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $98.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,220. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

