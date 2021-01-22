Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.39. 36,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

