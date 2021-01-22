Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 520 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.32.

ED traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.88. 94,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

