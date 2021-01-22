Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of CBGPF opened at $14.45 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

