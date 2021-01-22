Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Investec lowered Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CBGPY stock remained flat at $$40.64 during trading on Friday. 2,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

