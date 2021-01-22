Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,449 ($18.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,397.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,197.50. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

