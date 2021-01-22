CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) traded down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.23 and last traded at $97.67. 506,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 559,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CNOOC by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNOOC by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

