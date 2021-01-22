CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 170.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 945,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,386 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of CNX Resources worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CNX Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 35,309 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2,405.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,178,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 65.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 724,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 285,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

CNX stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alan K. Shepard purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 62,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

