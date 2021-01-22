Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CHEOY stock opened at $76.83 on Thursday. Cochlear has a 12-month low of $43.94 and a 12-month high of $85.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

