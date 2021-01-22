Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT Raised to $62.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $88.15. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 159,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $11,342,279.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock worth $29,351,115. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

