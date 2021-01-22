Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vincent R. Anicetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 8,791 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $161,930.22.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $928,944.52.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $77,094.00.

CHRS opened at $17.99 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $910,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 122.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 88.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 96,528 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.