CoinEx Token Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $789,430.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00062103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00561797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00042867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,228.53 or 0.03867704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016472 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

