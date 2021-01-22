Colin M. Angle Sells 4,116 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $409,665.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,114 shares in the company, valued at $33,752,016.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IRBT traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $98.94. 668,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,237. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $99.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in iRobot by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

