Collective Growth (NASDAQ:CGRO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.50. 461,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 900,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Collective Growth stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collective Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Collective Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGRO)

Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

