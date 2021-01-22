Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann Sells 6,081 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $148,680.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,684.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

COLL opened at $23.62 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $816.83 million, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 140,286 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

