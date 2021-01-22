Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires Shares of 1,893 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average is $125.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

