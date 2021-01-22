Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,402 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a market cap of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.