Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New $302,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its position in PayPal by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $248.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $250.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.