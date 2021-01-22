Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL opened at $214.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.61 and a 200-day moving average of $206.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.