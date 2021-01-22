Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes $316,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 95,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 358,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JCI opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

