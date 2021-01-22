Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,995,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $601,185,000 after buying an additional 300,035 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,715,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. 13,609,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,777,838. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. TD Securities lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

