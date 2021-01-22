Comerica Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

