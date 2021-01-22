Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $72.00 at B. Riley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,716,000 after buying an additional 212,918 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,661,000 after buying an additional 97,739 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $83,886,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after buying an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

