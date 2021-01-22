Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBSH has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $73.17. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

