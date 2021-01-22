Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €6.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.21 ($6.13).

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) stock opened at €5.85 ($6.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.41 and its 200-day moving average is €4.81. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65. Commerzbank AG has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

