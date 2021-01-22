Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth $117,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT opened at $48.63 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.